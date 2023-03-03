The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 119-96 loss against the 76ers, Adebayo totaled 20 points and eight rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Adebayo, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.2 19.5 Rebounds 7.5 9.8 8.9 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 29.5 34.2 32.1 PR 26.5 31 28.4



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 8.4 per game, which account for 16.7% and 19.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 101 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 112 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Knicks have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 24.6 per game, 10th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

