The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, face the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 119-96 loss to the 76ers, Vincent totaled four points.

With prop bets in place for Vincent, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.7 11.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.0 PRA -- 14.5 15.5 PR 13.5 12 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 101.0 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 112.0 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.6 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

The Knicks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

