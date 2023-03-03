When the New York Knicks (37-27) and Miami Heat (33-30) square off at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat lost to the 76ers on Wednesday, 119-96. Adebayo scored a team-high 20 points (and added two assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 20 8 2 1 0 0 Jimmy Butler 16 3 3 1 0 0 Max Strus 13 5 2 0 0 2

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in rebounding (9.8 per game), and posts 21.2 points and 3.2 assists. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro gives the Heat 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 12.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 22.2 5.6 5.4 1.3 0.3 0.4 Bam Adebayo 19.5 8.9 3.7 1.4 0.6 0.0 Tyler Herro 15.9 3.8 3.2 0.4 0.3 2.2 Caleb Martin 9.9 5.9 1.3 1.1 0.8 1.1 Max Strus 11.2 3.6 2.4 0.2 0.1 2.1

