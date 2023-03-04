Saturday's contest at Moore Gymnasium has the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-17) squaring off against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (6-22) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 68-58 win for Bethune-Cookman, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 59-52 loss to Grambling in their last game on Monday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Florida A&M 58

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

On January 16, the Lady Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-61 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 257) in our computer rankings.

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 4

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 28

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 269) on January 7

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on January 30

68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 11

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights