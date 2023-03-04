Saturday's contest that pits the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-17) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (6-22) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Rattlerettes' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 57-50 victory against Southern.

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 68, Florida A&M 58

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlerettes defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars in a 57-50 win on February 27. It was their best victory of the season.

Florida A&M has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

65-57 at home over Georgia State (No. 263) on November 15

69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on January 28

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 359) on January 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida A&M Performance Insights