Florida International vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Rice Owls (21-7) taking on the Florida International Panthers (12-16) at 2:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for Rice.
Last time out, the Panthers lost 69-62 to Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Florida International vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Florida International vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 74, Florida International 65
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Panthers beat the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Florida International is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 210) on January 5
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 210) on February 2
- 72-63 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 214) on December 4
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 68.9 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (318th in college basketball). They have a -45 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.
- Florida International's offense has been less effective in C-USA matchups this season, posting 65.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.9 PPG.
- At home, the Panthers are putting up 5.2 more points per game (70.9) than they are in away games (65.7).
- Defensively, Florida International has been better in home games this year, allowing 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.
- The Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 62.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.2 points fewer than the 68.9 they've scored this season.
