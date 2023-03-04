Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) visit the Miami Heat (33-31) after losing three straight road games. The Heat are favored by only 1 point in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 114 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Heat (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Hawks (28-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 34.4% of the time, 10% more often than the Heat (22-39-3) this season.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 28.3% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1 or more (53.6%).
- Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.8% of the time this season (28 out of 64). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (35 out of 63).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-18, while the Hawks are 11-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 108.8 points per game.
- So far this year, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.3 per game.
- The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 11.6 treys per game (17th-ranked in league).
- Miami is attempting 51.4 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.7% of the shots it has taken (and 70.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.3% of its shots (and 29.8% of the team's buckets).
