The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) visit the Miami Heat (33-31) after losing three straight road games. The Heat are favored by only 1 point in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1)

Heat (- 1) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Hawks (28-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 34.4% of the time, 10% more often than the Heat (22-39-3) this season.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 28.3% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1 or more (53.6%).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.8% of the time this season (28 out of 64). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (35 out of 63).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 27-18, while the Hawks are 11-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108 points per game, it has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 108.8 points per game.

So far this year, the Heat rank 23rd in the league in assists, delivering 23.3 per game.

The Heat rank third-worst in the NBA with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are sinking 11.6 treys per game (17th-ranked in league).

Miami is attempting 51.4 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 59.7% of the shots it has taken (and 70.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40.3% of its shots (and 29.8% of the team's buckets).

