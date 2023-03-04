The Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5 ACC), on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-7.5) 154.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-7.5) 154.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-7.5) 154.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Miami (-6.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

  • Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Hurricanes' 28 games have gone over the point total.
  • Pittsburgh is 19-9-1 ATS this season.
  • A total of 19 Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Sportsbooks rate Miami much higher (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (31st).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 50th-biggest change.
  • Miami has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

