Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 4
The Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5 ACC), on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-7.5)
|154.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Miami (-7.5)
|154.5
|-300
|+250
|PointsBet
|Miami (-7.5)
|154.5
|-300
|+240
|Tipico
|Miami (-6.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
Miami vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Hurricanes' 28 games have gone over the point total.
- Pittsburgh is 19-9-1 ATS this season.
- A total of 19 Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Sportsbooks rate Miami much higher (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 50th-biggest change.
- Miami has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
