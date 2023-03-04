The Pittsburgh Panthers (21-9, 14-5 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 14-5 ACC), on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Watsco Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Hurricanes' 28 games have gone over the point total.

Pittsburgh is 19-9-1 ATS this season.

A total of 19 Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Sportsbooks rate Miami much higher (19th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (31st).

Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 50th-biggest change.

Miami has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

