Stetson vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-16) and the Stetson Hatters (12-19) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 63-60 win for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Hatters are coming off of a 57-50 loss to Jacksonville State in their last outing on Wednesday.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 63, Stetson 60
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- The Hatters' signature win this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 169) in our computer rankings. The Hatters took home the 53-48 win at home on February 16.
- Stetson has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-40 over Albany (No. 207) on November 27
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 233) on February 4
- 50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 26
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 307) on November 19
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 310) on December 11
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters have been outscored by 1.5 points per game (scoring 59.8 points per game to rank 281st in college basketball while allowing 61.3 per contest to rank 97th in college basketball) and have a -46 scoring differential overall.
- With 58.6 points per game in ASUN tilts, Stetson is tallying 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.8 PPG).
- Offensively, the Hatters have fared better when playing at home this year, scoring 61.5 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game away from home.
- Stetson is allowing 55.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (70.8).
- The Hatters have been putting up 58.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 59.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
