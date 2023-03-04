The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Herro, in his most recent game, had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 122-120 loss to the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Herro's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.4 21.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.1 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.6 PRA 31.5 30.4 31 PR 26.5 26 26.4 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.1



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Hawks

Herro is responsible for attempting 15.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 20.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Herro's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 24th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 116.9 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 25.3 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Tyler Herro vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 31 15 5 4 1 0 0 11/27/2022 40 11 11 10 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.