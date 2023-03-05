Sunday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3) and Stetson Hatters (13-19) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 79-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Eagles head into this matchup following a 101-59 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 79, Stetson 50

FGCU Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 18, the Eagles took down the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-63.
  • The Eagles have 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
  • FGCU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on January 2
  • 68-60 over San Diego (No. 126) on November 20
  • 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 18
  • 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 26
  • 81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 158) on November 7

FGCU Performance Insights

  • The Eagles average 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (24th in college basketball). They have a +719 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 22.5 points per game.
  • With 82.1 points per game in ASUN games, FGCU is tallying 3 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.1 PPG).
  • The Eagles are scoring 78.2 points per game in home games. In away games, they are performing better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, FGCU is giving up 52.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 57.4.
  • The Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 82.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.7 points more than the 79.1 they've scored this year.

