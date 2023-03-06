Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 117-109 win versus the Hawks, Adebayo tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.3 18.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.7 8.4 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.5 PRA 31.5 34.3 30.8 PR 28.5 31 27.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.0% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 116.9 points per game.

The Hawks give up 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 36 30 11 5 0 2 1 1/16/2023 36 20 13 5 0 3 3 11/27/2022 34 32 8 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.