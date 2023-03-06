Gabe Vincent and the Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 117-109 win over the Hawks (his last action) Vincent put up nine points.

Below we will dive into Vincent's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 9.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.2 PRA -- 14.3 14.2 PR 11.5 11.8 12 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 6.7% of his team's total makes.

Vincent is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.9 points per game, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks have given up 45.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the league.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 32 9 2 3 3 0 0 1/16/2023 26 10 3 3 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.