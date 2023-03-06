Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Butler had 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-109 win against the Hawks.

Now let's examine Butler's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.9 21.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 6.2 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.6 PRA 34.5 33 33.1 PR 28.5 27.9 27.5 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.2% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.9 points per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 11.8 makes per game, eighth in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 34 15 11 7 1 0 2 1/16/2023 34 34 3 3 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.