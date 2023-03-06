Kevin Love could make a big impact for the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Last time out, which was on March 4, Love posted six points in a 117-109 win against the Hawks.

We're going to look at Love's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 6.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.6 Assists -- 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 17.1 13.8 PR 15.5 15.2 12.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Hawks

Love's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.9 points per game.

The Hawks allow 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.4 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 11.8 makes per contest, eighth in the league.

Kevin Love vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 18 6 5 1 2 0 1 11/21/2022 12 0 4 1 0 0 0

