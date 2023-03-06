Tyler Herro will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Last time out, which was on March 4, Herro put up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 117-109 win versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Herro's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 20.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.6 5.2 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.3 PRA 30.5 30.4 30.3 PR 25.5 26 26 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyler Herro's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 15.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

He's put up 8.2 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 25th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 116.9 points per contest, the Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Hawks concede 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have conceded 25.4 per game, 14th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyler Herro vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 38 20 6 5 3 0 0 1/16/2023 31 15 5 4 1 0 0 11/27/2022 40 11 11 10 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Herro or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.