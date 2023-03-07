Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (27-4) versus the Cleveland State Vikings (29-4) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-63 in favor of Green Bay. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Phoenix are coming off of a 69-65 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in their last game on Monday.
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
Green Bay vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 64, Cleveland State 63
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix registered their best win of the season on February 23, when they claimed a 64-49 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Green Bay is 17-1 (.944%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Green Bay 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-49 at home over Cleveland State (No. 67) on February 23
- 82-65 on the road over Cleveland State (No. 67) on January 14
- 63-49 on the road over Illinois State (No. 74) on December 18
- 73-70 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 117) on November 18
- 70-60 at home over Wisconsin (No. 121) on December 14
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 15, the Vikings beat the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 90-83.
- The Phoenix have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
- Cleveland State has 22 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the second-most in the nation.
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 62) on November 15
- 63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on March 6
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on February 16
- 81-48 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 4
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 68.2 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 53.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +458 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game.
- Green Bay is tallying 67.2 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (68.2).
- The Phoenix are posting 70.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 67.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Green Bay is allowing 50.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 55.6.
- The Phoenix have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points fewer than the 68.2 they've scored this season.
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and conceding 57.3 per outing, 31st in college basketball) and have a +568 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Cleveland State is scoring more points (76.4 per game) than it is overall (74.5) in 2022-23.
- At home the Vikings are scoring 73.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (76.6).
- At home Cleveland State is allowing 51.6 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than it is away (64.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Vikings are scoring 70.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 74.5.
