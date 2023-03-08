Caleb Martin plus his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Martin tallied 21 points in his last game, which ended in a 130-128 win versus the Hawks.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.3 11.4 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.2 PRA -- 16.9 16.7 PR 12.5 15.3 15.5 3PM 0.5 1.4 1.2



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 9.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Cavaliers allow 106.6 points per game, best in the league.

Conceding 40.7 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 22.9 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/31/2023 34 18 10 1 4 0 0 11/20/2022 35 17 3 2 1 0 0

