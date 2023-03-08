Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 8
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) visit the Miami Heat (35-31) after losing three road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by just 2 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 110 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (215)
- The Heat (23-39-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 18.9% less often than the Cavaliers (36-30-1) this year.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 2 or more (50%).
- Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the total 47.8% of the time this season (32 out of 67). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (29 out of 66).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 38-15, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (6-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (108.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.1).
- This season the Heat are ranked 24th in the league in assists at 23.4 per game.
- The Heat are 17th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.7 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).
- Miami takes 59.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.