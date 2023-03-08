Florida International vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) versus the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Charlotte. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Panthers dropped their last game 96-84 against Rice on Saturday.
Florida International vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Florida International vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67
Florida International Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 72-70.
- Florida International has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on January 19
- 51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 21
- 86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 212) on January 5
- 50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 212) on February 2
Florida International Performance Insights
- The Panthers' -57 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.4 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (326th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Florida International is tallying 66.2 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (69.4 points per game) is 3.2 PPG higher.
- The Panthers are averaging 71.6 points per game this season at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (65.7).
- Florida International is surrendering 69.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (74.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have been putting up 64.8 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 69.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
