The Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (35-31) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 213.5 points.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 213.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points in 41 of 66 games this season.

Miami has a 217.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.1 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 23-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win five times (27.8%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Heat Total Facts Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 38 56.7% 112.1 220.6 106.6 215.7 219.8 Heat 41 62.1% 108.5 220.6 109.1 215.7 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .273 (9-24-0). On the road, it is .424 (14-19-0).

The Heat average just 1.9 more points per game (108.5) than the Cavaliers give up (106.6).

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Miami is 14-27 against the spread and 27-14 overall.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 37-30 29-19 32-35 Heat 23-43 8-8 30-36

Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Heat 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 108.5 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 32-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-27 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-14 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 109.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-25 32-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-14

