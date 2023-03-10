Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Adebayo posted 17 points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 21.2 18.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.5 6.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.2 PRA 29.5 33.9 28.6 PR 26.5 30.7 25.4



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.9% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's Heat average 99.4 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 106.5 points per contest, best in the league.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 22.9 assists per contest, third-ranked in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 29 17 1 1 0 2 0 1/31/2023 37 18 11 1 0 0 0 11/20/2022 27 21 6 3 0 1 0

