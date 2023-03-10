Jimmy Butler Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Cavaliers - March 10
Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a bet on Butler's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|22.1
|22.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|6.6
|Assists
|5.5
|5.2
|6.0
|PRA
|32.5
|33.4
|35.5
|PR
|27.5
|28.2
|29.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Butler is responsible for taking 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.8 per game.
- The Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 106.5 points per contest.
- Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have given up 22.9 per game, third in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/8/2023
|35
|28
|5
|5
|0
|1
|2
|1/31/2023
|34
|23
|1
|5
|1
|1
|3
