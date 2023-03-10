Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers (his previous game) Butler put up 28 points, five assists and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Butler's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.1 22.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.6 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.0 PRA 32.5 33.4 35.5 PR 27.5 28.2 29.5 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Butler is responsible for taking 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.8 per game.

The Heat rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the slowest tempos with 98.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the league, conceding 106.5 points per contest.

Allowing 40.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have given up 22.9 per game, third in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 35 28 5 5 0 1 2 1/31/2023 34 23 1 5 1 1 3

