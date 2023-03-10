The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-5), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (32-27-6) at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on .

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-425) Blackhawks (+340) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 25-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Florida is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -425 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 81.0%.

In 37 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 219 (9th) Goals 159 (32nd) 217 (22nd) Goals Allowed 227 (24th) 46 (9th) Power Play Goals 32 (26th) 61 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (21st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Three of Florida's last 10 games hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers' 219 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 217 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.