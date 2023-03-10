Panthers vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (22-37-5), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Florida Panthers (32-27-6) at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on .
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-425)
|Blackhawks (+340)
|6.5
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers are 25-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -425 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 81.0%.
- In 37 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|219 (9th)
|Goals
|159 (32nd)
|217 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|227 (24th)
|46 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (26th)
|61 (31st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (21st)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Three of Florida's last 10 games hit the over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers' 219 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 217 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 18th in the NHL.
