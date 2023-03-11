FGCU vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 73-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.
In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Eagles secured a 51-34 win against Austin Peay.
FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on January 2, the Eagles beat the Liberty Lady Flames (No. 88 in our computer rankings) by a score of 70-53.
- The Eagles have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (11).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 135) on November 26
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +754 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.2 points per game. They're putting up 77.9 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball and are allowing 55.7 per outing to rank 19th in college basketball.
- FGCU's offense has been more productive in ASUN games this season, putting up 82.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.9 PPG.
- The Eagles are posting 75.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are faring better on offense, averaging 82 points per contest.
- At home, FGCU is ceding 6.2 fewer points per game (51.2) than in away games (57.4).
- The Eagles have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 78.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.3 points more than the 77.9 they've scored this year.
