The Miami Heat (36-33) face the Utah Jazz (33-35) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and SportsNet RM.

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Monday, March 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and SportsNet RM

BSSUN and SportsNet RM Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 115 - Jazz 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Jazz (37-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 34.8% of the time, 19.6% more often than the Heat (24-41-4) this year.

Utah covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 77.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (27.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (55.9% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (44.9%).

The Heat have a .612 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (30-19) this season, higher than the .457 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (16-19).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has been forced to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.4 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league on offense with only 108.6 points per contest.

The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 23.3 dimes per contest.

The Heat, who rank 17th in the league with 11.6 threes per game, are shooting just 33.7% from beyond the arc, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Miami is attempting 51.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 59.8% of the shots it has taken (and 70.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 34.5 treys per contest, which are 40.2% of its shots (and 29.9% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.