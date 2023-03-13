The Miami Heat (36-33) are dealing with five players on the injury report heading into their Monday, March 13 matchup with the Utah Jazz (33-35) at FTX Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat are coming off of a 126-114 OT loss to the Magic in their last outing on Saturday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 38 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Duncan Robinson SF Questionable Health And Safety Protocols 6.7 1.8 1.2 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 12 4.3 5.2 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 10.2 5 1.6 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Hand)

Heat vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and SportsNet RM

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Season Insights

The 108.6 points per game the Heat score are 8.6 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.2).

Miami has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 117.2 points.

The Heat have been racking up 109.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 108.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Miami connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat average 109 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in the league), and allow 109.6 points per 100 possessions (fifth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -8 226

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.