Kevin Love plus his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Love totaled four points in his previous game, which ended in a 126-114 loss versus the Magic.

With prop bets available for Love, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 6.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 6.3 Assists -- 1.8 1.7 PRA -- 16.8 14.4 PR 13.5 15 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Jazz

Love's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Jazz give up 117.2 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz allow 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Allowing 24.1 assists per game, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 18 6 9 1 0 0 0 12/19/2022 24 3 10 3 1 1 0

