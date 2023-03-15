The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) are 4-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (37-33) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 112 - Heat 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4)

Grizzlies (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Heat have covered the spread less often than the Grizzlies this year, sporting an ATS record of 24-42-4, compared to the 32-32-3 record of the Grizz.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 4 or more (33.3%).

Memphis and its opponents have eclipsed the total 41.8% of the time this season (28 out of 67). That's less often than Miami and its opponents have (32 out of 70).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 31-19, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (2-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 108.7 points per game, it has been forced to rely on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by surrendering 109.5 points per game.

This year, the Heat rank 24th in the league in assists, putting up 23.3 per game.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are making 11.7 treys per game (17th-ranked in league).

Miami has taken 59.7% two-pointers and 40.3% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 70% are two-pointers and 30% are threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.