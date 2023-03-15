Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (37-33), which currently has three players listed, as the Heat ready for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) at FTX Arena on Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat head into this matchup on the heels of a 119-115 victory against the Jazz on Monday. In the victory, Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Nose 4.7 3.5 0.6 Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.9 4.2 5.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Jake LaRavia: Out (Back)

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Heat Season Insights

The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are just 2.9 fewer points than the Grizzlies allow (111.6).

Miami has a 19-8 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 111.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.2 points more than the 108.7 they've scored this year.

Miami hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 33.8% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 27th in the league by averaging 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth in the NBA, allowing 109.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 220

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.