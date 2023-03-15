Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Miami Heat will be hitting the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Butler, in his most recent action, had 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in a 119-115 win over the Jazz.

In this piece we'll examine Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.6 26.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.9 Assists 4.5 5.0 5.3 PRA 35.5 33.7 38.6 PR 30.5 28.7 33.3 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Butler has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 7.4 per game, which account for 12.9% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 3.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Heat rank 21st in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 104.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.6 points per contest, the Grizzlies are the fifth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.1 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 12.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 33 18 6 8 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.