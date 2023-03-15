Kevin Love's Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Love, in his last appearance, had 11 points in a 119-115 win over the Jazz.

If you'd like to make predictions on Love's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 7.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.8 6.6 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 16.9 15.7 PR 13.5 15.1 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Love's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Love's opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 21st in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Grizzlies are the fifth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.1 assists per contest, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Love vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/18/2023 9 6 1 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Love or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.