The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 119-115 win over the Jazz (his most recent action) Herro put up 18 points and six rebounds.

Below we will dive into Herro's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.3 19.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.4 Assists 3.5 4.3 4.1 PRA 28.5 30.3 28.8 PR 24.5 26 24.7 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.3



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 15.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's put up 8.1 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Herro's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 104.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have conceded 111.6 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.1 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the league, allowing 12.8 makes per game.

Tyler Herro vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 40 23 13 5 3 0 1

