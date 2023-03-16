The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 23-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Aggies' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Penn State has compiled a 21-11-1 record against the spread this year.

A total of 20 Nittany Lions games this year have hit the over.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Texas A&M is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (20th-best).

The Aggies' national championship odds have improved from +12000 at the beginning of the season to +6000, the 57th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Texas A&M winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Penn State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the 23rd-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +25000.

Penn State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

