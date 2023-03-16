An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 10th-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) hit the court as 3.5-point underdogs against the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest begins at 9:55 PM on TBS. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 7-10 matchup. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:55 PM ET

9:55 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M -3.5 134.5

Texas A&M vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies' ATS record is 22-10-0 this season.

This season, Texas A&M has won 19 of its 22 games, or 86.4%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Aggies, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Penn State has a 19-12-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Nittany Lions have been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Penn State has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M 19 59.4% 73.2 145.5 66.2 134.6 138.9 Penn State 19 61.3% 72.3 145.5 68.4 134.6 137.2

Additional Texas A&M vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas A&M has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Aggies' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Penn State has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nittany Lions have gone over the total seven times.

The 73.2 points per game the Aggies average are just 4.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.4).

When Texas A&M totals more than 68.4 points, it is 15-5 against the spread and 16-5 overall.

The Nittany Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scores more than 66.2 points.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M 22-10-0 16-6 15-17-0 Penn State 19-12-0 7-3 18-13-0

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas A&M Penn State 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

