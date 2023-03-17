Friday's contest that pits the Memphis Tigers (26-8) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) at Nationwide Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-72 in favor of Memphis. Game time is at 9:20 PM ET on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Memphis. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -135, Florida Atlantic +115

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 75, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Memphis has put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 19-11-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 16-14-0 and the Owls are 17-13-0. The teams score an average of 158.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests, while Florida Atlantic has gone 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (posting 78.8 points per game, 27th in college basketball, and giving up 65 per contest, 41st in college basketball) and have a +470 scoring differential.

Florida Atlantic averages 35.6 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.2% from beyond the arc (35th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Florida Atlantic has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (148th in college basketball).

