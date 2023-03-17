The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) square off on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 178th.

The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow.

Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).

At home, the Owls concede 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 67.5.

Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic makes fewer triples away (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (37.7%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule