How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) square off on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, Florida Atlantic has a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.2% from the field.
- The Owls are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 178th.
- The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow.
- Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).
- At home, the Owls concede 64.2 points per game. Away, they give up 67.5.
- Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic makes fewer triples away (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (38.0%) than at home (37.7%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
