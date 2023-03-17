Friday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 65-54 loss to Wake Forest in their last outing on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Florida State Schedule Analysis

On January 29, the Seminoles captured their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Seminoles have five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Florida State has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21

Florida State Performance Insights