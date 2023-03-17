Friday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 65-54 loss to Wake Forest in their last outing on Thursday.

Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67

Florida State Schedule Analysis

  • On January 29, the Seminoles captured their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Seminoles have five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
  • Florida State has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29
  • 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29
  • 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 12
  • 76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25
  • 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida State Performance Insights

  • The Seminoles average 80.1 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a +420 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
  • In conference games, Florida State scores fewer points per contest (76.2) than its season average (80.1).
  • The Seminoles are scoring 86.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (74.8).
  • When playing at home, Florida State is giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than away from home (73.3).
  • The Seminoles have been scoring 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 80.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.