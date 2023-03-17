The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Drake Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-1.5) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-2) 146.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-2.5) 147.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

  • Miami has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Hurricanes games have gone over the point total 14 out of 31 times this season.
  • Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Bulldogs games have hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Miami Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • Sportsbooks rate Miami considerably higher (29th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).
  • Sportsbooks have made the Hurricanes' national championship odds the same now (+10000) compared to the start of the season (+10000).
  • Miami's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

