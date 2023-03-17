Miami vs. Drake: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:25 PM. The matchup airs on TBS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami vs. Drake matchup.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Miami (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Miami (-2)
|146
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Miami has covered 17 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games this season have hit the over.
- Drake has put together a 15-18-0 record against the spread this year.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers rate Miami higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).
- The Hurricanes have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +10000 at the start of the season to +10000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Miami has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.