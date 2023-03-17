Norchad Omier and Tucker DeVries are two players to watch on Friday at 7:25 PM ET, when the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) match up with the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Miami vs. Drake

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami's Last Game

Miami dropped its most recent game to Duke, 85-78, on Friday. Isaiah Wong starred with 22 points, plus two rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 22 2 2 2 0 2 Jordan Miller 17 7 3 1 0 1 Nijel Pack 11 2 1 1 1 1

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (9.7), and also averages 13.6 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller puts up 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nijel Pack is posting 13.2 points, 2.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Wooga Poplar is putting up 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)