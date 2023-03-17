How to Watch Miami vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) take on the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 7:25 PM.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Miami is 22-4 when it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.
- The Hurricanes record 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (63.9).
- Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Miami is posting 8.2 more points per game (83.4) than it is away from home (75.2).
- In home games, the Hurricanes are allowing 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than on the road (69).
- Looking at three-pointers, Miami has performed better when playing at home this year, making 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 78-76
|Watsco Center
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|-
|MVP Arena
