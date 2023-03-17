How to Watch Miami vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 12th-seeded Drake Bulldogs (27-7) take the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 7:25 PM.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- In games Miami shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 22-4 overall.
- The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Hurricanes record are 15.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (63.9).
- Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- Miami is averaging 83.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.2 more points than it is averaging away from home (75.2).
- The Hurricanes give up 72.9 points per game in home games, compared to 69 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Miami has fared better at home this year, draining 8.3 treys per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 78-76
|Watsco Center
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|-
|MVP Arena
