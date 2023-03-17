South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
The Bulls enter this matchup after a 65-53 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls notched their signature win of the season on December 2, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 70-65.
- The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulls are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles captured their signature win of the season on February 8, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 59-52.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
- Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls average 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +375 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
- In conference games, South Florida tallies more points per contest (72.7) than its overall average (71).
- Offensively, the Bulls have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 75.3 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, South Florida is ceding 56.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 58.5.
- The Bulls' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 73.6 points per contest compared to the 71 they've averaged this year.
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 65 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and conceding 57.9 per outing, 36th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
- Marquette has averaged 1 fewer points in Big East games (64) than overall (65).
- The Golden Eagles are putting up more points at home (68.9 per game) than away (60.8).
- In 2022-23 Marquette is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than away (63).
- The Golden Eagles have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 60.1 points per contest, 4.9 fewer points their than season average of 65.
