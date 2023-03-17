South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulls suffered a 65-53 loss to Wichita State.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' best win this season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.
- The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on February 8, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
The Golden Eagles have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls average 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +375 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
- South Florida's offense has been better in AAC games this season, posting 72.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71 PPG.
- In home games, the Bulls are putting up 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).
- South Florida gives up 56.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 58.5 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been scoring 73.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 71 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 65 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and allowing 57.9 per contest, 36th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Marquette is putting up fewer points (64 per game) than it is overall (65) in 2022-23.
- At home the Golden Eagles are scoring 68.9 points per game, 8.1 more than they are averaging on the road (60.8).
- At home, Marquette allows 52.8 points per game. On the road, it allows 63.
- Over their past 10 games, the Golden Eagles are averaging 60.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 65.
