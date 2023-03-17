A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the ninth-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) hit the court against the No. 8 seed USC Trojans (21-9) on Friday at Cassell Coliseum. The contest starts at 8:00 PM.

USC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

USC vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits score an average of 79.4 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans allow.

South Dakota State is 25-3 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

USC is 21-5 when it allows fewer than 79.4 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Trojans score are just 4.1 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (60.3).

USC is 15-3 when scoring more than 60.3 points.

South Dakota State has a 19-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.4 points.

The Trojans shoot 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede defensively.

The Jackrabbits' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.9 higher than the Trojans have given up.

USC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/23/2023 Washington W 47-43 Galen Center 2/25/2023 Washington State W 68-65 Galen Center 3/1/2023 Oregon State L 56-48 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 South Dakota State - Cassell Coliseum

South Dakota State Schedule