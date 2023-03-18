How to Watch Alabama vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) will aim to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) on Saturday at 9:40 PM.
Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: TBS
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- Alabama is 19-1 when it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at first.
- The Crimson Tide put up 82.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.2 the Terrapins allow.
- When Alabama totals more than 63.2 points, it is 26-3.
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- Maryland is 19-8 when it shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins rank 161st.
- The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 68.7 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Maryland is 20-10 when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama is posting 89.5 points per game this year at home, which is 15.8 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (73.7).
- In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide are surrendering 65 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 69.
- In home games, Alabama is draining 2.4 more threes per game (11.1) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).
Maryland Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Maryland averages 74.6 points per game. On the road, it scores 62.5.
- The Terrapins are conceding fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (65.4).
- At home, Maryland knocks down 6.5 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (6.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Missouri
|W 72-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/12/2023
|Texas A&M
|W 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 96-75
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Minnesota
|W 70-54
|United Center
|3/10/2023
|Indiana
|L 70-60
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|West Virginia
|W 67-65
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|3/18/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
