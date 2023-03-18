The No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) face off against the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 2:30 PM.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

FGCU vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 60.9 the Cougars give up.
  • When it scores more than 60.9 points, FGCU is 28-2.
  • Washington State's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 78.1 points.
  • The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles allow (55.8).
  • Washington State has a 19-7 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
  • FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
  • This season the Cougars are shooting 42.1% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Eagles give up.
  • The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Stetson W 66-48 Alico Arena
3/8/2023 Austin Peay W 51-34 Alico Arena
3/11/2023 Liberty W 84-60 Alico Arena
3/18/2023 Washington State - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

