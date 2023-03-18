The Chicago Bulls (32-37), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at United Center, face the Miami Heat (38-33). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Bulls Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-3) 216.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-2.5) 216.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-3) 217 -150 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-3.5) 218.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

  • The Heat average 109.1 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.6 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -34 scoring differential overall.
  • The Bulls have a +53 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in league) and allowing 112.8 (11th in NBA).
  • The two teams average 222.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 222.4 combined points per game, 5.9 more points than this contest's over/under.
  • Miami has put together a 25-42-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Chicago has compiled a 33-35-1 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Heat +9000 +2800 -900
Bulls +100000 +60000 +650

