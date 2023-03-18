Heat vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 18
The Chicago Bulls (32-37), on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at United Center, face the Miami Heat (38-33). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Bulls matchup.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-3)
|216.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Heat (-2.5)
|216.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Heat (-3)
|217
|-150
|+130
|Tipico
|Heat (-3.5)
|218.5
|-155
|+135
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.1 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.6 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -34 scoring differential overall.
- The Bulls have a +53 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in league) and allowing 112.8 (11th in NBA).
- The two teams average 222.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 222.4 combined points per game, 5.9 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Miami has put together a 25-42-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago has compiled a 33-35-1 ATS record so far this season.
Heat and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Heat
|+9000
|+2800
|-900
|Bulls
|+100000
|+60000
|+650
