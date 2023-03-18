The Miami Heat (38-33) square off against the Chicago Bulls (32-37) as just 3-point favorites on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 113 - Heat 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Bulls sport a 35-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 25-42-4 mark from the Heat.

As a 3-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Chicago is 13-11 against the spread compared to the 10-23-3 ATS record Miami racks up as a 3-point favorite.

Miami's games have gone over the total 46.5% of the time this season (33 out of 71), which is more often than Chicago's games have (29 out of 69).

The Heat have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .395 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (15-23).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.6 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with just 109.1 points per contest.

The Heat are averaging 23.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Heat rank 17th in the NBA by draining 11.7 threes per contest, but they sport a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.8% of them have been two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 40.2% have been from beyond three-point land (29.9%).

